Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan meeting in Sochi postponed

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said the meeting was postponed due to technical problems.

Earlier, the presidential office director for communications and information Parviz Esmaili said President Hassan Rouhani of Iran is scheduled to pay a visit to Russia this week at the invitation of his Russian counterpart.

He added that Rouhani is to take part in the tripartite meeting with the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents, respectively Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, in Sochi on Wednesday.

Rouhani is to deliver a speech to the summit aiming to expand economic ties and regional cooperation, he noted.

President Rouhani is slated to meet Aliev and Putin separately, as well, to discuss the most important bilateral issues, Esmaili reiterated.

The first and the second trilateral meetings were held on August, 2016 in Baku and November, 2017 in Tehran.

