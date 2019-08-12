Iran, Bulgaria emphasize reinforcing trade, transit ties

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan, Jahangiri stressed Tehran serious determination for developing all-out ties with Sofia.

Referring to various cooperation grounds between Iran and Bulgaria, he said Iran is ready for promoting transit relations with Bulgaria.

He also referred to good and constructive political relations between two countries.

Meanwhile, Borissov pointed to Sofia severe determination for developing all-out ties with Iran.

He added that thanks to various capacities, Iran and Bulgaria will be capable of boosting trade ties.

Eshaq Jahangiri arrived in Turkmenistan on Monday to partake in the Caspian Economic Forum.

At the same time with the Caspian Sea Day and the anniversary of signing Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the Caspian Sea Forum reviewed various topics in Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition, Caspian Economic Forum.

An exhibition on the trade capacities of the Caspian Sea littoral states will also be held on the sidelines of the Forum.

