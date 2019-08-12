Jahangiri: US seeking insecurity in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz

Speaking in a meeting with Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev on Monday on the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum which was held in Turkmenistan, Jahangiri said despite the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified Iran’s commitment to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the US has pulled out of a multilateral agreement illegally.

Urging all parties to be committed to the JCPOA, he said Iran has reduced part of its commitments a year after US withdrawal and also after imposing cruel and inhumane sanctions against Iranian nations.

Thanks to the efforts made by Iranian people and officials, Iran is still stable after heavy pressures of sanctions on its economy, he noted.

US measures in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are against regional stability and security, he said adding that Iran expects UNSC member states like Russia t warn US with this regard.

Jahangiri also underlined the importance of developing bilateral relations and promoting the level of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Iran is ready to develop cooperation with Russia in all fields including energy sector, he reiterated.

He went on to say that Iran and Russian should increase their efforts to facilitate implantation of joint projects like manufacturing Bandar Abbas plant and electrifying Garmsar-Incheboron railway.

Meanwhile, Medvedev referred to the US pressures against Iran and Russia.

He stressed that Moscow's stance as regard the JCPOA is stable and considers as logical Iran’s position US withdrawal.

The US withdrawal from the nuclear deal was baseless and all countries understood it, he added.

Emphasizing the common stance adopted by Iran and Russia as regard the nuclear deal, he said Russian officials in all levels consider sanction against Iran as illegal.

Medvedev urged Tehran and Moscow to use various foreign currencies in banking ties and to decrease their reliance to other countries in trade relations.

He noted that US is trying to increase pressures on Iran and Russia but both sides should act wisely with regard to trade cooperation.

The Russian prime minister expressed hope for the upcoming meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi to result in developing relations and implementing previous agreements.

Rouhani is to take part in the tripartite meeting with the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents, respectively Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, in Sochi on Wednesday.

Rouhani is to deliver a speech to the summit aiming to expand economic ties and regional cooperation.

President Rouhani is slated to meet Aliev and Putin separately, as well, to discuss the most important bilateral issues.

A high-ranking political and economic mission will accompany President Rouhani.

