Iran Red Crescent volunteers donate 8579 instances of blood

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Nasiri said the donation has been made in line with humanitarian services.

Iran is a country in which blood donations is being made like industrial countries voluntarily and for free.

Head of Blood Transfusion Organization Ali Akbar Pour-Fatollah earlier said that there is no shortage of needed blood by hospitals or treatment centers in the country and always there exists blood reserve seven times more than its daily consumption.

He added that tradition to donate blood in the country has been institutionalized, so that 2.8 million persons had referred to the blood transfusion centers and bases to donate blood last year.

It is worth reminding that a man from the city of Saqqez in Kordestan Province, western Iran, surprisingly has set a new record by saving 400 lives with 136 instances of blood donation in 38 years.

Mohammad-Taher Tajvanchi has started to give blood since the beginning of Iraq’s invasion of Iran in late September 1980.

The world record of blood donation belongs to another Iranian, Doctor Mohammad-Hassan Sheikholeslami, 84, who has donated more than 200 times, which was recorded in Guinness in 2003. He is an immune-hematologist.

