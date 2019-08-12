Iran urges Caspian Sea states to try to protect the environment

In response to a question on Caspian Sea Littoral States’ responsibility for protecting its environment at the final section of the Caspian Economic Forum which is underway in Turkmenistan, Jahangiri said Caspian Sea has rich energy resources but the littoral states should consider environmental issues while exploiting resources.

He added that all developmental plans in the Caspian Sea should be based on protecting environmental issues.

Jahangiri the Caspian Sea states to monitor developmental projects collectively to save the Caspian Sea which is a valuable heritage.

Eshaq Jahangiri arrived in Turkmenistan on Monday to partake in the Caspian Economic Forum.

At the same time with the Caspian Sea Day and the anniversary of signing Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the Caspian Sea Forum is to review various topics in Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition, Caspian Economic Forum.

An exhibition on the trade capacities of the Caspian Sea littoral states will also be held on the sidelines of the Forum.

