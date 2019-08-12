Zionist regime, Al Saud doomed to collapse, top clerics says

Making the remarks on the occasion of Muslim Eid al-Adha on Monday in Tehran, Mohammad Hassan Abutorabifard who was addressing the huge congregation taking part in the prayers, advised the European powers to learn from Iranian nation how to stand against the US and defend their dignity.

He underscored that the power of the Iranian nation has been displayed in recent weeks, noting that the Islamic Republic Guards Corpse did not just down the US drone but targeted the American flimsy personality and disintegrated America's grandeur.

In another part of his remarks, the Prayer Leader referred to remarks of the Supreme Leader advising the beloved, independent, courageous and powerful nation of Syria, Iraq, the resilient Lebanese Hezbollah and the brave Yemenis to endure against the arrogant powers.

The top cleric pointed to the seizure of British ship in the Persian Gulf and noted that the Great Britain was humiliated against the power of the great Iranian nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the interim Prayer Leader urged the Muslims to form organized and widespread confrontation with the illegitimate interests and avarice of the United States and to endure against the Zionist regime that represents the hegemonic system in Southwest Asia.

On the recent Kashmir developments, the cleric expressed hope that Pakistani and Indian statesmen focused on observing human rights, especially Kashmir Muslims’ rights, and called for the restoration of peace and security on the Indian sub-continent.

9455**1424

