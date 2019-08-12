Pakistani nation celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with religious fervor

The day began with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country.

Muslims slaughter goats, sheep, cows and camels, following the example of Prophet Ibrahim who sacrificed his son in a show of obedience to Allah. In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

The biggest Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad where government officials and envoys of the Islamic countries offered Eid prayers.

Ulema and religious scholars, in their sermons, highlighted significance of the day and philosophy of the sacrifice.

Pakistan has an estimated population of 200 million and about 95-98 percent of the Pakistanis are Muslims.

There are normally three to four holidays on Eid and many events take place to celebrate the occasion.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In their separate messages on the occasion, they said that the passion to sacrifice was inevitable for any nation’s development as it enabled a person to remain steadfast and brave against any ordeal.

In Pakistan men usually wear simple traditional clothes for Eid whereas women and girls wear colorful clothes with bangles but it is customary for almost everyone to wear new dress.

No Eid celebration is completed without henna as it is a must activity for Pakistani girls and ladies to apply henna on hands on the occasion.

The traditional Eid greeting is ‘Eid Mubarak’, and it is frequently followed by a formal embrace.

For the children it is a very happy day because they receive money from all the elders called as ‘Eidi’ to spend and enjoy.

After offering Eid prayers, the men return home wishing children, women and elders of the household ‘Eid Mubarak’ and eat the sweet dish known as ‘Seviyan’ or Sheer-Khurma (dates cooked in milk and served with wheat noodles). Also as an additional treat, a variety of dishes are cooked.

The meat of the scarified animal is divided into three parts, one for the family, one for the relatives and one goes into the charity.

People usually spend Eid with their dear ones and for this they could even travel to far away towns to enjoy the occasion. It is also a time for the people to put their personal grudges aside and forgive others.

Local administrations on the occasion make special arrangements to remove hide and skins of the sacrificed animals. The charity organizations also request people to donate skin hides to them.

Strict security measures were also in place across the country to avoid any untoward incident.

