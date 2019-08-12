VP stresses expanding Tehran-Tashkent trade cooperation

In his meeting with Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov on the sidelines of the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan, the Iranian senior official stressed that obstacles on the development of relations between the two countries must be spotted and eliminated.

He went on to note that the economy of the two countries can complement each other so, in this regard, Iran is ready to enhance the level of its relations and cooperation with Uzbekistan in all fields.

Jahangiri also underscored that Iran was ready to sign a comprehensive document on transport cooperation with Uzbekistan and noted that to sides should try to remove barriers to trade development between the two countries so that the parties’ negotiations could work out a comprehensive document on commercial cooperation as soon as possible.

The top official further highlighted that the expansion of cultural cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan among the most suitable fields for enhancing the level of cooperation between the two countries.

Jahangiri reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran had many experiences in cultural fields such as restoration of ancient and historical monuments which can provide to Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov also for his part, referred to the existence of terrorism and extremism in the region, saying that two sides should promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation in order to completely eliminate extremism in the region.

The level of cooperation and trade between the two countries has increased in recent months compared to the same period last year, but still the full capacity of both countries have not been exploited," Abdullah Aripov made the remark, noting that Uzbekistan welcomes the presences of investors and private sector of Iran.

He described transportation as an important area for development of Tehran-Tashkent cooperation.

The Uzbek Prime Minister said that the two countries' economies should complement each other and expressed hope that with the establishment of the Joint Commission on Cooperation in the near future two sides will witness the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Aripov emphasized the need to develop cultural cooperation between the two countries and called for Iran to use its capacity in the restoration of ancient rubble and the teaching of Persian language.

