Salmani in the weight category of – 57 kg defeated all her rivals.

In the final match, she overpowered Thailand and stood on the first place.

Iranian squad with 6 gold and 1 silver ranked first.

The 4th World Taekwondo Cadet Championships was held in the attendance of 550 athletes from 64 countries during August 7 - 10.

