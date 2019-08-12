President Rouhani congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

In his messages, Rouhani expressed hope for the Muslim leaders to stand against unilateralism, tyranny and terrorism in the world.

He also urged the leaders of the Islamic countries to pave the way for developing peace and stability in the region and in the world and for establishing brotherliness and justice among Islamic Ummah.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message said: “Congratulations to all Muslims on the happy occasion of Eid al-Adha.”

"Eid is a time for unity. We again call on Muslims to prioritize self-respect in pursuit of our rights," he added.

"If we don't, the outcome will be further attacks on our dignity—such as the proposed #HumiliationoftheCentury," Zarif noted.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated worldwide by Muslim community to commemorate the total submission of prophet Ibrahim to God's will for sacrificing his son, Ismail.

The festival is marked by collective prayers and donating meat, particularly to needy people.

Muslims in Iran celebrate the day on Monday (August 12).

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish