12 August 2019 - 10:30
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83434343
0 Persons

President Rouhani congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

President Rouhani congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Tehran, Aug 12, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in separate messages to the leaders of Islamic states congratulated the Islamic Ummah upon the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha.

In his messages, Rouhani expressed hope for the Muslim leaders to stand against unilateralism, tyranny and terrorism in the world.

He also urged the leaders of the Islamic countries to pave the way for developing peace and stability in the region and in the world and for establishing brotherliness and justice among Islamic Ummah.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message said: “Congratulations to all Muslims on the happy occasion of Eid al-Adha.”

"Eid is a time for unity. We again call on Muslims to prioritize self-respect in pursuit of our rights," he added.

"If we don't, the outcome will be further attacks on our dignity—such as the proposed #HumiliationoftheCentury," Zarif noted.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated worldwide by Muslim community to commemorate the total submission of prophet Ibrahim to God's will for sacrificing his son, Ismail.

The festival is marked by collective prayers and donating meat, particularly to needy people.

Muslims in Iran celebrate the day on Monday (August 12).

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 13 =