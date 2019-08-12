Iran, Qatar review developing bilateral ties

Both sides also exchanged views on commonalities between Iran and Qatar.

No more details have yet been released regarding the meeting between Zarif and Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Zarif earlier attended Asia Cooperation Dialogue meeting in Doha.

Addressing that event, Iranian foreign minister stressed the importance of regional dialogue forum and making parallel his potentials for curbing unilateralism.

'In Doha at ministerial meeting of Asian Cooperation Dialog. Important talks with Qatar’s Emir & FM, & ministers of several countries, Emphasized importance of creating a Regional Dialog Forum, & aligning our capabilities to contain expanding unilateralism. Interview w/ @AJEnglish,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account regarding the meeting in Qatar.

Meanwhile, earlier, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen it as well as joint regional issues.

The Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) is an inter-governmental organization created in Thailand on June 18, 2002 to promote Asian cooperation at continental level.

Zarif left Tehran for Doha, capital of Qatar, on Sunday to hold talks with senior Qatari officials.

According to a report by Foreign Ministry Media Department on Sunday, Zarif had already visited Qatar in April to attend Asian Talks Forum.

