US afraid of Zarif's clear voice: Iran FM spox

“As the commander and chief of the country’s diplomatic apparatus, Zarif has always been begrudged by those who are angered at hearing Iran’s voice,” said foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Sunday.

“It was all clear that he would be begrudged by them because of his effective presence in international arenas as well as the social media and enlightening about the US policies,” he added, stressing why Zarif was sanctioned by the US.

The US Administration imposed sanctions against Zarif last week.



Mousavi warned the US against lobbying social media platforms like Twitter, saying such move will lay bare the country’s beliefs about freedom of information.

“Mr Zarif’s voice will certainly be conveyed to the world,” he warned.

