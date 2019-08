“The Islamic Consultative Assembly [parliament] supports all constructive steps to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including parliamentary ties, between all Muslim countries,” said Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

He made the remarks on the eve of Muslim Eid al-Adha on Monday, that puts an end to the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Larijani also called on all Muslims to unite in a bid to prevent chaos in their countries.

9218**2050

