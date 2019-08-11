Iran, Turkey get ready to develop bilateral ties

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to develop ties with the friendly and fraternal country, Turkey,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone conversation on the occasion of Muslims’ Eid al-Adha on Sunday.

Rouhani also called for fast implementation of joint projects between Iran and Turkey.

Erdogan also noted Ankara’s readiness to expand and develop bilateral ties with Tehran.

Millions of Muslims all around the world will celebrate the Eid al-Adha on Monday in a ceremony that puts an end to the annual Hajj rituals.

