Iran left out of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after losign to Russia

In the deciding match in Pool E of Tokyo Volleyball Qualification, the men’s national team of Russia hammered out a 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) shutout of Iran to claim their third victory in St. Petersburg and a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran had to win Russia after defeating México to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Still, Iran have a chance to secure their last-minute spot in the Olympics in January next year should they challenge eight Asian teams then.

Russia and Iran met for the first time in the last seven world Olympic qualifying campaigns (1996-2020).

Russia won 11 of the 15 encounters with Iran in major world level tournaments (Olympic Games, World Championship, World Cup, World League, Nations League, Grand Champions Cup)

Russia and Iran most recent world level meeting came in the 2019 Volleyball Nations League. Iran won in straight sets in the preliminary round.

These nations met once at the Olympic Games. Russia won in straight sets in the group stage at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Iran beat Mexico 3-0 on Saturday. On Friday, they came from two sets behind to defeat Cuba 3-2.

Iran participated once in the Olympic Games, at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, finishing in joint-fifth place.

Iran won each of their last six world Olympic qualification matches, since a 3-0 defeat against France in 2016.

Ali Shafiei was Iran's top scorer on Friday on 20 points, but scored no points on Saturday. In contrast, Porya Yali scored only one point on Friday, while ending up as top scorer on 20 points on Saturday.

