Iran thanks Yemen's Ansarallah for unilateral commitment to Stockhom Agreement

Ali Asqar Khaji, Iran’s Foreign Minister Assistant for special political issues expressed his gratitude to Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement for staying committed to Stockholm talks unilaterally.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the movement’s Spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam, who is on an official visit to Iran.

Khaji mentioned that Iran has always opted for political resolution of the war in Yemen, supporting the Stockholm agreements.

The Ansarallah, led by Abdul Salam in Sweden talks, reached an agreement with the other Yemeni side in the Swedish capital Stockholm in 2018.

The deal is made up of four key elements: a prisoner swap, the creation of a demilitarized zone around the country’s vital Red Sea trade corridor through a series of withdrawals by rival Yemeni forces, the formation of a committee to discuss the future of the contested city of Taiz, and a commitment for the Houthis and the government to reconvene at the end of December that year.

The Iranian diplomat urged the world countries to put more pressure on Saudi Arabia, that is leading a military coalition in the war on Yemen, to live up to its commitments in the document.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will keep making efforts to remove the blockade imposed on Yemen to send humanitarian aid to the country,” reiterated Khaji.

Abdul Salam also expressed the Yemeni nation’s gratitude for supporting the country in the Saudi-led war, explaining how the Stockholm Agreement is being implemented and how the future political situation will unfold.

