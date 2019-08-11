12 August 2019 - 00:24
Iranian wrestlers to challenge rivals in Estonia Junior Championships

Tehran, August 11, IRNA- Five Iranian wrestlers got to know their rivals in Junior World Championship in Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women Wrestling that will kickstart in Estonia on Monday. 

Amir Paraste will face a Canadian wrestler in the 57kg category on Monday in Talinn, the Estonian capital. 

In the 56kg category, Amir Hossein Maqsudi is set to compete against a wrestler from Romania. 

Iran’s Mohammad Sadeq Firuzpur will face his Polish rival in the 70kg category. 

Abdullah Sheikh Azami will challenge an Algerian cadet in the 79kg category. 

Also, in the 97kg category, Iranian wrestler Abbas Forutan and a Chinese man will face off.

