Iranian wrestlers to challenge rivals in Estonia Junior Championships

Amir Paraste will face a Canadian wrestler in the 57kg category on Monday in Talinn, the Estonian capital.

In the 56kg category, Amir Hossein Maqsudi is set to compete against a wrestler from Romania.

Iran’s Mohammad Sadeq Firuzpur will face his Polish rival in the 70kg category.

Abdullah Sheikh Azami will challenge an Algerian cadet in the 79kg category.

Also, in the 97kg category, Iranian wrestler Abbas Forutan and a Chinese man will face off.

