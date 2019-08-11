Zarif departs for Doha

According to a report by Foreign Ministry Media Department on Sunday, Zarif had already visited Qatar in April to attend Asian Talks Forum.
Tehran, Aug 11, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Doha, capital of Qatar, to hold talks with senior Qatari officials.
According to a report by Foreign Ministry Media Department on Sunday, Zarif had already visited Qatar in April to attend Asian Talks Forum.
