11 August 2019 - 20:56
Journalist ID: 2383
News Code 83434176
0 Persons

Zarif departs for Doha

Zarif departs for Doha

Tehran, Aug 11, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Doha, capital of Qatar, to hold talks with senior Qatari officials.

According to a report by Foreign Ministry Media Department on Sunday, Zarif had already visited Qatar in April to attend Asian Talks Forum.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =