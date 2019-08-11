Rouhani: US moves make regional challenges more complex, dangerous

In a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Rouhani congratulated him as well as the Qatari government and nation on Eid al-Adha.

Referring that Iran pays great attention to improving security of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, he stressed that Iran has always attempted in this regard.

He added that maintaining security of the region guarantees the development and people’s benefits.

Pointing out that the stability and security in the Persian Gulf could be maintained through collaboration of regional states and mutual security measures, the President added that foreign powers’ interference in the region escalate tension and make the situation complex according to the historical experience.

Rouhani stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in pursuing consultation with the neighboring countries to promote peace, stability and regional development.

Noting that assuaging regional tensions has advantages for all countries, he expressed hope that the US would realize the path they have adopted is wrong and it will have no winners and finally they have to change the policies.

Emir of Qatar, for his part, congratulated the occasion, and said that Qatar welcomes the expansion of the relations in all fields.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani added that alleviating the tensions is influential to the region as well as the world and Iran’s role is significant in the region.

Doha will not abandon the possible attempt to decrease the tension, he underlined.

Referring that the security must be maintained by the regional states and Qatar’s stance is quite clear; he added that Qatar urges expanding mutual relations and security in the region.

7129**2050

Follow us on witter @IrnaEnglish