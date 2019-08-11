Spox says Zarif’s voice will be more clear, effective in int’l fora

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, in response to the Foreign Minister's restriction on social media platforms such as Twitter, said Zarif had always been target of anger of those who were afraid of hearing the voice of Iran and because of the influence of Zarif's presence in international fora and his presence on the social networks and his enlightening activities against the policies of the United States, it was evident he will be target of their hatred and anger. So they decided to sanction him and block his access to the US-owned social networks.

The spokesman for the diplomatic apparatus went on to say that it reflects their belief in freedom of information and freedom of expression, adding that no one is surprised to see them to do so. The voice of truth will always resonate, and Zarif’s voice as Iran's head of diplomacy will certainly be heard in the world.

Speaking to IRIB in response to remarks by his US counterpart, who said Trump was still waiting for a phone call from Iranian officials, Mousavi underscored that it has long been expected of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but it is in vain. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not enter into any negotiations as long as the United States does not stop economic terrorism and pressure.

Mousavi went on to say that no reasonable person would negotiate in these circumstances, pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong government and nation and would try to express its stances with authority, and the Americans have repeatedly proven that they are not honest.

State officials by imposing sanctions on the Supreme Leader and FM and on the other hand exerting pressure on the Iranian people are seeking to despair the nation.

The official highlighted that this perplexity and confusion in American foreign policy showed that they were not sincere in declaring their positions and the Islamic Republic of Iran did not pay attention to them.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish