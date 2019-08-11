Iran FM Zarif highlights Muslims' power to end tyranny

"The crime shown in this photo was but one perpetrated on al-AQSA this morning—on our holy day," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

He added: "The same terrorists are hoping to impose #HumiliationoftheCentury on Palestinians."

"We Muslims have power to end this tyranny, but only if we unite," Zarif reiterated.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a message to Hajj pilgrims that Muslims must resist the Deal of Century with faith and perseverance.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is a top priority for the Muslims, Ayatollah Khamenei added that conspiracy of the Deal of the Century set by the US and its puppets is a crime against humanity.

The Leader invited the Muslims to actively participate in the fight against the enemy, and said that the Deal of the Century is, God willing, doomed to fail.

