Veep off to Turkmenistan to attend Caspian Forum

Jahangiri left Tehran for Ashgabat to participate and deliver speech at the first Caspian Economic Forum which will be held simultaneously with the "World Day of Caspian Sea" on Sunday afternoon.

The first economic forum of the Caspian Sea littoral states slated for August 11-12, 2019 is attended by representatives from governments, private sectors, academic centers and a number of international organizations.

The forum, which is held simultaneously with the World Day of Caspian Sea and anniversary of signing Caspian Sea Legal Regime Convention on August 12, will consider different viewpoints in three sectors of "Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition", " Caspian Economic Forum" and " Sessions by representatives of governments, firms and trade circles".

On the sidelines of the first Caspian Economic Forum, an exhibition will be held while displaying trade capabilities of the five Caspian Sea littoral states.

August 12 has been named as World Day of Caspian Sea because of execution of environmental regional convention of the Caspian Sea by littoral states.

The convention dubbed as "Tehran Convention" was signed in 2003 and took effect on August 12, 2006.

National festival on the occasion of the world day of Caspian Sea will be held on August 15 in the port city of Babolsar, Northern Province of Mazandaran, in the presence of ambassadors of the four littoral states of Caspian Sea as well as vice-President of Iran and head of Department of Environment.

