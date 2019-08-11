Zarif congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

"Congratulations to all Muslims on the happy occasion of Eid al-Adha," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

"Eid is a time for unity. We again call on Muslims to prioritize self-respect in pursuit of our rights," he added.

"If we don't, outcome will be further attacks on our dignity—such as the proposed #HumiliationoftheCentury," Zarif noted.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated worldwide by Muslim community to commemorate the total submission of prophet Ibrahim to God's will for sacrificing his son, Ismail.

The festival is marked by collective prayers and donating meat, particularly to needy people.

Muslims in Iran will celebrate the day on Monday (August 12).

