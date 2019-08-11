Iranian judoka bags gold at Chinese Police World Championships

Earlier, Mirzaee defeated rivals from the US and Russia.

The tournament known as the Police Olympics and is held every five years.

Representatives from more than 80 countries are taking part in this edition of the tournament.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Law Enforcement Team consists of seven athletes has participated in judo, karate, taekwondo as well as Stair-climbing.

Meanwhile, Ali Matin bagged the silver medal in 100-kg of judo in the tournament on Saturday.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish