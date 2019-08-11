Iran's exports to Russia quadrupled

"If we set the benchmark as Iran's exports to Russia, there will be a good progress in the volume of trade exchange between the two countries which was below ten percent but the figure has increased fourfold, the diplomat said.

Sanaei went on to say that the volume of current trade exchange is unsatisfactory that should be increased and is regarded as the weak point in our relations.

Export of Russian wheat to Iran has been eliminated because of our country's self-sufficiency, while Iranian cement exports to Russia have been excluded because of Russia's self-sufficiency, he said.

All required documents and agreements have been signed, and for the first time in the history of our relations, we were authorized to export dairy and aquatic products to Russia three years ago, the customs tariff for export of eight Iranian goods for the first time diminished to zero, Sanaei added.

Items such as pistachio, raisins and dates are among Iran's major exports.

In another development, the two sides have signed the Customs Green Corridor, he said.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish