Tajik president congratulates Eid al-Adha to Iranian counterpart

President Rahmon in a message to President Rouhani expressed hope that by dint of the Islamic virtues, including the Eid al-Adha, relations between Iran and Tajikistan will grow stronger in line with the two nations' interests.

In his congratulation message, the Tajik president also wished the Iranian government and people health, prosperity, sustainable security and stability.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated worldwide by Muslim community to commemorate the total submission of prophet Ibrahim to God's will for sacrificing his son, Ismail.

The festival is marked by collective prayers and donating meat, particularly to needy people.

Muslims in Iran will celebrate the day on Monday (August 12).

