President Rouhani to visit Russia

President Rouhani is to take part in the tripartite meeting with the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents, respectively Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, in Sochi on Wednesday, Parviz Esmaili said.

Rouhani is to deliver a speech to the summit aiming to expand economic ties and regional cooperation.

President Rouhani is slated to meet Aliev and Putin separately, as well, to discuss the most important bilateral issues.

A high-ranking political and economic mission will accompany President Rouhani.

