Guterres says education should combine knowledge, life skills, critical thinking

"International Youth Day is 20 years old. This year, Youth Day highlights the theme of Transforming Education to make it more inclusive, accessible and relevant to today’s world," wrote Guterres.

Saying that the world is "facing a learning crisis", he added, "Too often, schools are not equipping young people with the skills they need to navigate the technological revolution. Students need not just to learn, but to learn how to learn."

"Education today should combine knowledge, life skills and critical thinking. It should include information on sustainability and climate change. And it should advance gender equality, human rights and a culture of peace."

He added that many young people, youth-led organizations, and governments are working to transform education and uplift young people.

