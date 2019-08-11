Iran dy justice minister hails Sochi summit

Abbasi made the remarks in a meeting held in Singapore with his Turkish counterpart.

Abbasi was on a visit to Singapore with Justice Minister Ali-Reza Avaei at attend the ceremony sponsored by the United Nations to sign the Convention on Mediation for settlement of the trade disputes.

Avaei signed Singapore Convention on Mediation for settlement of trade disputes. Some 46 states signed the Convention. The Singapore Convention was built on the settlement agreements in force to ease international trade settlements.

Abbasi, in the meeting with Turkish official, reviewed bilateral relations in legal and judicial areas.

Abbasi said Iran-Turkey joint committee on extradition of prisoners is a good ground for following up the related issues.

The previous rounds of Sochi summit in the Russian city on the Black Sea coast have concentrated on the joint counter-terrorism measures in the region, the restoration of tranquility, the return of the refugees and restoration of political stability in Syria and cooperation on the Syrian reconstruction.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish