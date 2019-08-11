Jahangiri to attend Caspian Economic Forum

The first Caspian Economic Forum is supposed to get underway in presence of representatives of governments, private sector, academics and some international bodies in Turkmenbashi on August 11-12.

At the same time with Caspian Sea Day and the anniversary of signing Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the Caspian Sea Forum is to review various topics in Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition, Caspian Economic Forum.

An exhibition on the trade capacities of the Caspian Sea littoral states will also be held on the sidelines of the Forum.

According to the official website of the event, the Forum’s invitees include delegations from the stakeholder states adjacent to the Caspian region, as well as heads and representatives of the international economic, financial, transport, environmental and other organizations.

It added: "Issues related to the development of the economic cooperation within Caspian region will be considered in the framework of the Forum."

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish