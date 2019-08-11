Iran, Tajikistan discuss developing scientific ties

He also referred to various capacities in scientific and educational fields, saying Iran has no limitation for developing cooperation in these fields.

Saberi described exchanging academic delegations, holding joint exhibitions for introducing scientific and technology achievements as important in promoting relations.

Iranian ambassador referred to holding joint student camps and Olympiads, scientific, literary and cultural seminars, taking advantage of scholarships and expressed Iran's readiness for transferring experiences in launching scientific and technology parks, standardizing educational sites and holding teacher training courses to Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Saeed extended Tajikistan's readiness for developing cooperation in the scientific field.

He underscored cultural commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan as paving the way for promoting relations in different fields.

Earlier speaking in a press conference, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin underlined the improvement of relations between Dushanbe and Tehran.

Tajikistan's foreign minister described his country's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as historic and deep-rooted, noting that these ties would improve if the two countries show resolve.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish