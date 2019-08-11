Iran, Russia volleyball teams to compete for Olympics

24 teams are divided into six pools of four in an Olympic qualifiers tournament, with the table toppers punching their tickets for next year’s Olympic Games.

Iran has been pitted against Mexico, Cuba and Russia in Pool E of the tournament.

In its first game Iran beat Cuba 3-2 while it had lost the first two sets to its mighty rival. In its second game of the tournament on Saturday, Iran eased passed Mexico in consecutive sets (25-18, 25-21 and 27-25).

With these two wins, Iran has to defeat the hosts Russia later today in its third and last game of the tournament to ensure a spot in 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran defeated Russia 3-0 at the Volleyball Nations League in northeastern Iranian city of Orumiyeh two months ago. But this time the situation is different as the tournament is being held in Saint Petersburg, Russia and the hosts are determined to take advantage of their enthusiastic spectators to beat the Iranians.

However, if Iran fails to defeat Russia to book a ticket for 2019 Tokyo Olympic Games, there will be other qualifying tournaments which will give Iran other chances to qualify for the most important sport event of the world.

Iran national volleyball team has had brilliant performance over the past years as it advanced to the Final 6 of the Volleyball Nations League for the first ever time this year.

