Expert says Israel's participation in Persian Gulf coalition to accelerate its fall

The Zionist regime has neither regional acceptance nor is of the power to participate in the Persian Gulf coalition, adding if Israel joins US-UK coalition, the current escalation will further deteriorate.

Sabah Zangeneh told IRNA that forming coalition by US and the UK in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz runs counter with the International Customary Law and the International Law of the Sea, adding that any act without considering geographical and time factors and also the UN Conventions on LOS will further exacerbate the situation.

"Any miscalculations and mistakes will be detrimental to the peace and security of the region."

Underlining the fact that US has created a chain of accidents and crises for itself, its allies and other countries as well, he said based on international maritime regulations, geographical conditions and countries' background the Persian Gulf situation is clear.

It is clear which country is playing vital role in maintaining security and peace and that which players have caused insecurity and instability in the region, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zangeneh pointed to UK tanker seizure in the Persian Gulf, saying the UK tanker committed three major offenses and the UK spared no efforts to deny its violations and resorted to put pressure on Iran.

It seems that Washington and London commit more violations instead of learning from this issue, he noted.

Elaborating on the reason behind the Asian and European countries' refusal to joint US coalition, Zangeneh said that's why these countries have different understanding of the legal situation of the Persian Gulf region and also Iran's geo-strategic position.

They are aware of the fact that any provocative act will put them at risk, he said.

Stressing the contrasts with regard to US-UK coalition in the Persian Gulf, he said when a superpower like the US could not adapt its measures based on exact calculations; we face with a two-member coalition.

In line with Iranophobia policies, Americans are after creating a coalition in the Persian Gulf which will increase tensions in the region more than ever.

Many countries including Japan, Germany, France and Spain have so far made objection to formation of the coalition.

The United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper earlier claimed: "Any and every country that has an interest in freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce needs to really consider [being] involved in this type of monitoring of the strait."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described the possibility of Zionists’ presence in the Persian Gulf as blatant threat to Iran, saying fighting their presence is Iran’s rights.

Mousavi said that Iran believes that this coalition is provocative. He also noted that Iran regards any presence of the Zionist occupiers in this coalition that its illegitimate presence is cause of insecurity and instability in the Middle East as a vivid threat to its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that in the framework of Iran’s defensive policy, there is no doubt that the US and the Israeli regime will be responsible for such dangerous act.

