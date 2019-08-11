Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 11

** IRAN NEWS

- Leader calls on Muslims to counter 'Deal of Century'

- We should mediate between India and Pakistan

- Army unveils new radar system

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Hajj a ‘model’ uniting all Muslims together

- Court overturns ruling to seize Iran-linked building in NY

- Zarif: Any external military presence in Persian Gulf ‘source of insecurity’

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Help defeat ploy of century

- Fighting rages in Yemen's Aden, UN calls for dialogue

- Wrestlers bag 11 more medals at 2019 Tbilisi Grand Prix

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Leader: Hajj is a great opportunity to combat the Deal of the Century

- Solving problems must be main objective in policy making: Rouhani

- Pediatric patients’ painting festival to turn top works into toys

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Muslims should help block US 'Deal of Century'

- Trade war threatens China growth

- Tariff discounts help cut power consumption

