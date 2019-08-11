Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 11

** IRAN NEWS
- Leader calls on Muslims to counter 'Deal of Century'
- We should mediate between India and Pakistan
- Army unveils new radar system
** IRAN DAILY
- Leader: Hajj a ‘model’ uniting all Muslims together
- Court overturns ruling to seize Iran-linked building in NY
- Zarif: Any external military presence in Persian Gulf ‘source of insecurity’
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Help defeat ploy of century
- Fighting rages in Yemen's Aden, UN calls for dialogue
- Wrestlers bag 11 more medals at 2019 Tbilisi Grand Prix
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Leader: Hajj is a great opportunity to combat the Deal of the Century
- Solving problems must be main objective in policy making: Rouhani
- Pediatric patients’ painting festival to turn top works into toys
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Muslims should help block US 'Deal of Century'
- Trade war threatens China growth
- Tariff discounts help cut power consumption
