Iran beats Mexico at FIVB Tokyo Volleyball Qualification

Iran eased past Mexico in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 27-25) at the men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification on Saturday.

Porya Yali scored 20 points and Daniel Vargas had 19 points for Mexico.

Iran had started the competition with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Cuba on Friday.

Team Melli will face Russia in Pool E on Sunday.

The teams are divided into six pools of four, with the table toppers punching their tickets for next year’s Olympic Games.

The six table toppers will be joining Japan at Tokyo 2020, with the hosts having already claimed one of the 12 available berths.

A further five teams will emerge in January from the Continental Olympic Qualifying Tournaments to complete the Tokyo 2020 line-up.

