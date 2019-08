The certificate was awarded by the UNESCO’s Institute for Lifelong Learning.

Mashhad Municipality’s plan is to end illiteracy in two years.

There are some 21,000 illiterate people in Mashhad who will become literate by 2021.

The UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities is an international policy-oriented network providing inspiration, know-how and best practice.

There are 224 cities from more than 50 countries in this network.

