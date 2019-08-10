Iran condoles with Yemen's Ansarallah leader on brother's death

“Undoubtedly, this big crime along with other crimes committed in the endless war against the Yemeni nation, reflects the weakness and frustration of the warmongering aggressors and hit-men in confrontation with the Yemeni forces,” said Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the assassination strengthens the “veracity of the proud Yemeni nation”.

The Yemeni media published news about the assassination of Ibrahim Badruddin Houthi, brother of Abdulmalek Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement.

Yemeni authorities say they have captured 80% of the team that assassinated Ibrahim Houthi.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish