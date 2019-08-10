Iran, Pakistan speakers discuss Kashmir situation

Pakistan National Assembly secretariat in a statement said that Pakistani Speaker on Saturday telephoned his Iranian counterpart and discussed recent Pakistan-India tensions and situation in Kashmir.

Qaiser said that Iran is a close friendly neighbor of Pakistan and "we in Pakistan look towards Iran in times of difficulty".

He condemned Indian approach over Kashmir issue and urged the international community to play its role to resolve the matter.

The Speaker expressed the hope that Iran would use its capacities at international and regional level to resolve Kashmir dispute.

According to the statement, Larijani expressed satisfaction over Iran-Pakistan ties and stressed that both India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and peaceful means.

During the conversation he referred to the position of Supreme Leader and Iranian government over Kashmir issue, and said Tehran is closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir. He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, reacting to the current developments in Kashmir said Iran expects India and Pakistan, as its friends and regional partners, to take effective steps in line with the interests of the people of the region by using dialogue and adopting peaceful means.

Even today Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed concerns over Kashmir situation and called upon both India and Pakistan to resolve the matter peacefully.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish