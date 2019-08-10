Nicaragua's economic delegation confers with Iran's FM Zarif on bilateral ties, int'l developments

The officials discussed bilateral relations in pharmaceutical, commercial, banking as well as agricultural fields.

Referring to his meeting with his Iranian counterpart and inking an agreement on mutual investments, Ivan Costa said that there are opportunities for boosting ties in medicine and agriculture.

Pointing to the Nicaragua’s potential capacities in trans-territorial farming, he urged expanding bilateral relations in all fields.

Zarif visited Nicaragua last year and met the country’s top officials.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish