Iran guardians of order rank second in World Army Games

Iranian forces went through a sensitive and marathon contest with the Russian counterparts and finished second with the Russian coming first.

Earlier, guardians of order functioned well in city patrolling, shooting and road patrolling categories.

First International Arms Games were held in Russia and Kazakhstan in 2015.

Over 100 Iranian most outstanding forces are participating in this year's competitions.

This year's international military tournament, known as the "China-Russia Military Tournament", is being held simultaneously in 10 countries, including Iran, Russia, Armenia, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China.

Iran's Army has 24 fighters in the form of incursion team and 32 fighters in the form of weapons team in China, competing against other countries' military in the two fields.

Organizers of the contests in Moscow announced that over 600,000 military men from 30 countries are participating in the event which will end on August 17.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish