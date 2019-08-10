10 August 2019 - 20:08
Officials call Iran, Turkey to bolster cooperation on hajj ritual ceremony

Tehran, Aug 10, IRNA - The Supreme Leader’s representative in charge of Hajj affairs Hojjatoleslam Abdolfattah Navvab said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey are able to have more cooperation on Hajj and pilgrimage affairs.

Speaking in a meeting with the head of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) Ali Erbaş, both sides discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation.

Referring to last year's trip made by Turkish delegation headed by Erbaş to Iran, he said meetings between Iranian and Turkish experts will pave the way for more cooperation in Hajj affairs.  

He also called for implementing MoU's between Iran and Turkey.

Emphasizing the enemies' attempts to disintegrate Islamic countries, he urged the Islamic Ummah to further reinforce solidarity.

Meanwhile, Erbaş said Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has set up a commission for establishing cooperation with Iran.

He also expressed readiness to exchange expert delegations between the two countries. 

Turkish official expressed readiness to take advantage of Iran's experiences in Hajj issues.

He also underlined that both sides will be able to exchange students in various academic fields such as medical, engineering and natural sciences.

