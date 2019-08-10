Ossetian tradesmen eager to export Halal meat to Iran, import nuts

Kazbek Tuganov told a gathering of Iranian tradesmen on Saturday that the commercial delegation is in Tehran to survey cereal markets of the two countries and take advantage of common capacities to export to third markets.

"The talks between the Iranian and Ossetian businessmen will serve as a prelude to commercial collaboration between the two countries," Tuganov said.

In a separate meeting with deputy head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Hesameddin Hallaj, he said that Iran and Russia are long-standing trade partners and promoting trade relations will benefit the two sides.

"Russia considers Iran as one of the most strategic partners and chambers of commerce play crucial role in this respect," he said.

Russia has tried to solve banking problems created for Iran in the wake of sanctions, he said, noting that creating joint companies will help bypass the sanctions.

Hallaj also said that based on statistics released by World Trade Center in 2018, over 65 percent of Iran-Russia trade exchanges are conducted in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

8072**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish