Iran grabs silver at IOAA 2019

Speaking to IRNA, head of Razavi Khorasan department of education Ghasem Ali Khodabandeh said Samani had earlier received Astronomy competitions in Iran.

Iranian squad arrived in Hungary on August 3 to attend the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in Keszthely.

"International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is an annual event for highly performed high school students from all around the world. Established in Thailand in 2006, it was initiated by five countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, China and Poland with the aim to proliferate Astronomy among high school students, to foster friendship among young astronomers at international level so as to build cooperation in the field of Astronomy in the future among the young scholars," IOAA official website reported.

"Some of the countries which have ever hosted IOAA are Thailand in 2007, Indonesia in 2008, Iran in 2009, China in 2010, Poland in 2011, Brazil in 2012, Greece in 2013, Romania in 2014, Indonesia in 2015, India in 2016, Thailand in 2017, and China in 2018," it added.

