Iranian female taekwondokas grabbed 6 gold medals as well as one silver medal.

Meanwhile, Iran’s male taekwondo team bagged one gold, one silver and 4 bronze medals.

Head coaches of Iran’s male and female taekwondo teams at the event were Mortaza Karimi and Azam Dorosti, respectively.

The 4th World Taekwondo Cadet Championships was held in the attendance of 550 athletes from 64 countries during August 7 - 10.

