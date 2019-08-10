Iranian student stood 2nd in Int'l Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

Director General of Fars department of education Marshaln Ali Askar Najafi said the event was held in Keszthely, Hungary during August 2-10.

He added that Marshal had earlier received a gold medal last year and has been selected as member of the Iranian team.

"International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is an annual event for highly performed high school students from all around the world. Established in Thailand 2006, it was initiated by five countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, China and Poland with the aim to proliferate Astronomy among high school students, to foster friendship among young astronomers at international level so as to build cooperation in the field of Astronomy in the future among the young scholars," IOAA website reported.

It added: "Some of the countries which have ever hosted IOAA are Thailand in 2007, Indonesia in 2008, Iran in 2009, China in 2010, Poland in 2011, Brazil in 2012, Greece in 2013, Romania in 2014, Indonesia in 2015, India in 2016, Thailand in 2017, China in 2018, and Hungary in 2019."

