Singapore Convention to be signed with consent of gov't

The Cabinet of Ministers, at a meeting on August 4, agreed to the proposal by the Ministry of Justice to implement Article (2) of the procedure on the setting and concluding of international agreements, to sign United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation (Singapore Convention).

Accordingly, the Ministry of Justice is authorized to sign this Convention in the context of the attached text, subject to the following conditions and legal steps until final ratification.

Subject to this condition, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with paragraph (1) of Article (1) of the Convention, declares that it shall apply the convention only to the extent of the consent of the parties to the settlement agreement.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish