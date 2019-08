The climber was rescued by the Iranian Red Crescent Society after 3 days that he went missing.

The climber got lost on August 6 and after combating freezing cold weather was found on August 9.

Damavand is the tallest mountain in Iran and the Middle East. It is located in the province of Mazandaran and can be seen from the cities of Tehran, Varamin, Qom and the banks of the Caspian Sea.

