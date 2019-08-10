Kashmir developments very tricky: Chief of Army Staff

Late on Thursday, Baqeri congratulated General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Eid Fitr and expressed concern over the situation in Kashmir.

"Military approaches will further complicate the situation," he reiterated.

During the phone call, the two commanders discussed security on the joint borders, military cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad and regional developments, Kashmir situation in particular.

Stressing the need for maintaining calm in handling the situation in Kashmir, he said that both sides are expected to avoid hasty measures and heed public demands.

The top commander also hoped that real rights of the regional Muslim would be ensured through political efforts and feelings of the Muslim nations would not hurt.

Deploring the political and security situation in Afghanistan, Baqeri said that the current developments have roots in aliens' interference, especially western and trans-regional powers.

"Current situation in the country will help terrorist groups to take more advantage of the loop but neighboring states should play their part in aiding Afghan government to restore peace and security to the region," he said.

Pakistan Army commander, for his part, appreciated Iran's attention to the Muslims problems, saying, "We will spare no efforts to turn the two sides borders to the borders of peace, friendship and calmness."

