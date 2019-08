All in all, he received 6.5 points to become third.

The Iranian athlete has already become champion in the world, Asian, and national contests.

The 26th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival consisting of Masters, Open, Juniors, Blitz, Homeland, Family and Seniors tournaments started on August 2 and will wrap up on August 11.

