Iranian Taekwondoka runner-up of world championships

Amir Hossein Norouzi, athlete of Iran's national taekwondoka team, won silver medal of the fourth round of 2019 Uzbekistan World Championship.

The player from Hamedan defeated Alexandros Farmakis from Cyprus in the first round of the -41kg 31-6, defeating Australia's Corey Populo in the second round 31-7

Noroozi defeated Guillermo Araujo of Brazil 35-2 in the third round and defeated Russian Islam Shukoev 26-22.

Iranian Taekwondoka defeated Haiti's Ryan Martine 25-8, but was defeated by Zafarbek Karimo in the final 31-11, achieving silver medal.

The fourth round of 2019 World Teenage Championships, attended by 550 taekwondo players from 64 countries, began last Wednesday at the World Sports Palace in Tashkent and ended today.

